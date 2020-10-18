In order to avoid cybercrime and cybercriminals, Mumbai Police is now taking help of Gudde and Gadi besides technical equipment. These dolls will save people from becoming victims of online fraud. According to the Mumbai Police, these days there are people who target digital transactions on cyber criminal. Such transactions are being done by Mumbaikars indiscriminately, from taking home goods from the retail shops around them to paying money to a debtor.Mumbai Police Commissioner Paramvir Singh has appealed to people on his Twitter handle to adopt cyber safety. CP has appealed to people to do online transactions by acquiring strong passwords and two-level verification codes through Gudde and Gudiya. While Bada Gudda is a sign of having a strong password, a doll of medium height is sending a message to do two-step verification. After adopting such a procedure, the smallest dolls give the user the confidence of a safe account.

Increase in cybercrime

According to NCRB data, cybercrime has increased by about 45%. According to cyber expert Prashant Mali, this figure has reached to around 65% in Mumbai itself. Among them, the number of online fraud related to financial transactions is the highest. Similar transactions are closely monitored by Saikbar Criminals. And on the pretext of updating KYC or insurance, sometimes they get their hands on their hard-earned money by getting personal information related to the bank account or social media of the users as soon as they get a chance in the name of gifts coupons and attractive offers.