Highlights: Navy officer accuses Shiv Sainiks of assault in Mumbai, police also came

The official who shared the cartoon of Uddhav said – freedom of expression for all

‘I served the country. Government should focus on big problems rather than small things’

Mumbai

The former Navy official, who was a victim of violence over forwarding a cartoon involving Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said that everyone has freedom of expression in the country. The government should focus on big problems instead of such small things. He said that the Shiv Sainiks first attacked and then later the police was also sent to the house. Meanwhile, the six arrested accused have also been granted bail.

Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma, who was a victim of violence in Samta Nagar, Mumbai, said, “Everyone has freedom of expression in the country.” WhatsApp is a means of being connected with everyone. Where any message or cartoon is made, the government needs to pay attention to it. I shared a cartoon on WhatsApp in the group. After this, some people of Shiv Sena called me and called me for a conversation at the gate. When I went to the gate, there was no talk, but was beaten up.

‘I spent my whole life in the service of the country …’

In an interaction with a news channel, the aggrieved officer endorsed Kangana Ranaut’s statement, “For the last several days in Mumbai, such incidents have been happening on behalf of Shiv Sena.” I have spent my life in the service of the country. Not for any state. Shiv Sainiks beat me up. After this the police were also sent to my house. The fight started without any conversation.

65-year-old elderly undergoing treatment in hospital

65-year-old Madan Sharma, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital, outrightly rejected his association with the BJP or any other organization. He is currently admitted to the hospital. Condition is improving. His daughter Sheela Sharma appealed for imposition of President’s rule. He said that some Shiv Sena men attacked the father. After this, the police came to the house and started forcing the father to take him with him.

Arrested accused also got bail

6 Shiv Sainiks arrested in the case of beating of a former Navy officer got bail. The main accused is Shiv Sena worker Kamlesh Kadam. The Mumbai police arrested him overnight. However, on Saturday, the Samata Nagar police got bail.