The body of the woman was found in the Arabian Sea near Haji Ali Dargah, 22 km from Ghatkopar.

BMC officials have raised questions about the body being found with Haji Ali, police engaged in investigation

The body of Sheetal Dama, a 32-year-old woman who fell in an open drain in Ghatkopar area of ​​the metropolis, was found in the Arabian Sea near Haji Ali Dargah, 22 km away. Dama, 32, from Asulfa village in Ghatkopar went to the flour mill on the evening of 3 October. When the family did not return to Dama for hours during heavy rain, the family searched for them and their bag was found near an open manhole. On the other hand, BMC officials have raised questions about the body being found with Haji Ali.

An official of the Ghatkopar police station said that the woman had fallen into a drain in Asulfa on Saturday evening after which her family lodged a complaint of her disappearance. Fearing to fall into the manhole, the police began to scrub the nearby drains and were later traced to the sewage lines of Mahim, Bandra, Kurla and Saki Naka, but were not found anywhere. About 33 hours after Dama’s disappearance, his body was found at sea near Haji Ali.

BMC officer raised questions

On the other hand, BMC officials did not believe that Dama fell into the manhole and drowned his body towards Haji Ali, as the sewage line is not yet built that way. According to Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Darade, who is investigating the case, where the drainage line has at least three choco points, the deadbody should have been trapped.

Police investigating the case

Also, if Dama had actually fallen into the Ghatkopar manhole, his body should have been found in the Mithi River in Mahim as the sewage line is not connected to the Worli drain. Senior Inspector Nitin Alkanure at Ghatkopar Police said that Dama did not see Dama falling into a manhole. We are investigating the case.

Identification of dead body with clothes and jewelery

An official of the Ghatkopar police station said that the woman had fallen into a drain in Asulfa on Saturday evening after which her family lodged a complaint about her disappearance. The area was flooded due to heavy rains. He said that Tardeo police informed us about the dead body found in the sea near the Haji Ali Dargah coast. The family identified the body with clothes and ornaments. Feroz Bagwan, senior inspector of the Tardeo police station, said the body was found near Haji Ali Dargah Lotus Point.