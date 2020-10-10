In the Nalasopara area of ​​Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, the police have arrested a young man who pretended to be an IFS (Indian Foreign Service) officer and lured people to get jobs. Police seized two mobiles, fake IDs and other documents from him. Police is investigating the case.Senior PI Vansat Lambe said that Nalasopara East Achole Road resident Baburao Tambekar lodged a complaint at the police station on Thursday evening that in September 2020, his wife was identified as Prem Waka Palli (25) living at Sai Niwas Tower, Nilemore village, Nalasopara West ) resulted from. Palli told the wife of copper that she is working as a legal officer at IFS in Delhi. The parish showed his certificate and ID card signed by the President. After this, the copper wife became convinced of his words.

Police arrested

Palli said he would hire her as a Junior Legal Officer in New Delhi, but would have to take the exam. Copper was suspected by the words of the parish. He gave this information in the police station. The police team then went to Palli’s house and questioned him for custody. All were found to be fake in the investigation. Police arrested him on Thursday night.

Labde said that two mobiles, fake IDs and some documents were found from him. Police suspect that he may have cheated many more people.