Recovery rates are improving, with a steady increase in the number of corona patients. As a result, the recovery rate in Mumbai has once again improved to 81 percent. Earlier in mid-September, the recovery rate had fallen to 75 percent. Due to which the concern in Mumbai was increased. BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that the number of patients has increased due to increased testing. But, the recovery rate is getting better. Gradually growth rate is also improving.Please tell that till 26 September in Mumbai, 1 lakh 58 thousand 749 people had defeated Corona. Due to which the recovery rate has improved to 81 percent. Corona has seen a positive decline in growth rate. Corona’s growth rate in Mumbai is 1.07 percent, while the dabbling rate has also improved. The dabbling rate fell to 56 days a few days ago. Which has now risen to 65 days. On Saturday, 1942 people beat Corona in Mumbai.

Maximum recovery in Borivali, Malad, Andheri

In Mumbai, Borivali, Malad and Andheri have the highest number of corona patients, but it is a matter of relief that the most people in these areas have also recovered from corona. The number of corona patients in Borivali has reached 12156. Borivali is the first ward in Mumbai to cross the figure of 12 thousand Corona patients. The highest number of 9613 people has also beaten Corona here. Which is the highest in Mumbai. There are also 2197 active patients. After this, maximum number of people have been discharged from Malad area.

So far, 9519 people have recovered from Corona. Malad ranks third in Mumbai in terms of number of corona patients. The number of corona patients here is 11403. While there are 1472 active patients. 11539 corona patients have been found in the Andheri West Area. Out of this, 9230 people have recovered from Corona. While there are 1914 active patients who are being treated in various hospitals. In Andheri East, Mumbai had the highest number of corona patients for a long time. Which now ranks fourth in Mumbai in terms of number of patients.

The total number of corona patients here is 11299. Out of which 9231 people have been recovered, while 1484 are active patients. The number of corona patients in Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim wards is 10302. In the recent past, the number of corona patients in Dadar and Mahim has increased rapidly. Despite this, a large number of people here have also recovered from Corona. Or the number of those who beat Corona in the ward is 8545. While 1208 are active patients. 10094 corona patients have been found in Kandivali area under North Mumbai.

Out of this, 8042 people have defeated Corona, while 1762 patients are still being treated in hospitals. The number of corona patients in Bhandup and Ghatkopar area has crossed 9 thousand. Also, more than 7 thousand people here have recovered from Corona. More than 7 thousand people have been recovered in Grant Road ward. While the number of corona patients here is more than 8 thousand.

The number of corona patients in Mulund and Parel areas is more than 8 thousand, while more than 6 thousand people have been cured of corona. The number of people recovering from Corona in Worli, Kurla and Wadala areas is more than 6 thousand. The Sandhurst Road area in Mumbai has the lowest number of 1608 Corona patients. Here 1282 people have also recovered from Corona, while 225 are active patients.

14 corona patients found in Dharavi

On Saturday, 14 new cases of corona were reported in Dharavi. At Dadar, the number of corona patients continues to increase. On Saturday, 48 cases of corona were found in Dadar. At the same time, 23 patients of Corona were found in Mahim. Thus, 85 corona cases were found in G / North ward on Saturday. The number of corona patients in Dharavi has increased to 3123. This number has increased to 3455 in Dadar and 3115 in Mahim. In Dharavi, so far 2662 people have been cured of Corona, while in Dadar this number is 2808 and in Mahim a total of 2502 people have beaten Corona.