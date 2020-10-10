Highlights: Mumbai Police on Saturday called Pradeep Bhandari for a second round of questioning.

Mumbai Police on Saturday took into custody the Consulting Editor of Republic India, Pradeep Bhandari, while he was granted anticipatory bail by the court a day earlier. Actually, a case was registered against Pradeep Bhandari for allegedly interfering with the work of public servant during the demolition on behalf of the urban body in the office of actress Kangana Ranaut last month. On this, a sessions court granted him anticipatory bail on Friday.

According to information, on Saturday, the Mumbai police called Pradeep Bhandari for a second round of questioning. After eight hours of questioning, he was taken into custody by the Mumbai Police. On this, Bhandari tweeted that his phone was being confiscated as police officers surrounded him. Sources say that the police have warned them to arrest them when they go out of the police station.



The court granted anticipatory bail in this case

Please tell that Pradeep Bhandari was granted anticipatory bail by Additional Sessions Judge RM Sadrani. During this time, the prosecution said that where demolition was being done, the accused had deposited 15-20 people by paying money. According to the prosecutor, these people made noise and prevented the police personnel from doing duty. Bhandari had said in his petition that Section 353 does not apply to him in this case as he did not attack any public servant. The court, in its order, took cognizance that the prosecutor had made a charge against the mob.

Section 353 added a week after registering FIR

The court said that what is recorded in the FIR does not reveal that he was attacked for preventing a public servant from doing his duty. The court also said that a week after registering the FIR, Section 353 was added to it. The court said that it is therefore clear that the public servant was not aware that when the FIR was lodged he was prevented from discharging public liability. Regarding the charge of giving money to the mob on behalf of Bhandari, the court said that giving money to the public to raise slogans is not a crime here.