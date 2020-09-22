Highlights: Bombay High Court has approved the approval of the film Actress Kangana Ranaut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will be party to Kangana’s petition

Kangana filed petition against BMC demolition of bungalow

Mumbai

The Bombay High Court of Maharashtra on Tuesday allowed actress Kangana Ranaut to include the name of Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut as a party in her petition. The actress filed a petition against the demolition of a part of Ranaut’s bungalow in Mumbai by the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC). A bench of Justices SJ Kathwala and RI Chagla also allowed BMC’s H-ward officer Bhagyavant Lathe to be made a party to answer the allegations leveled against him by the actress.

Ranaut filed a petition in the High Court on September 9, pleading that the BMC declare a portion of his bungalow in Pali Hill area here to be broken by the BMC. The actress, while amending her plea, also demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC. While hearing the amended plea on Tuesday, the court took cognizance that Ranaut’s lawyer senior advocate Birendra Saraf had submitted a DVD containing a statement allegedly by Shiv Sena leader Raut threatening the actress.

Raut should get an opportunity to answer: Raut

Justice Kathwala said that if the actress considers the DVD to be true, then Raut should get a chance to say her point. The bench said, “What is the point if Raut says that he has not given such a statement or this DVD has been tampered with?” You should give them an opportunity to reply. ‘ Sarraf said that he also wanted to make Bhagywant Lathe a party to the petition as he had issued all the orders related to illegal construction and demolition.