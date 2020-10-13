Highlights: The Maharashtra government has not opened the temples yet after the lockdown ends

All temples of Maharashtra closed for devotees, BJP demands to open

Hundreds of BJP workers and leaders reached outside the Siddhivinayak temple

Activists outside temple shouted slogans against Uddhav Thackeray government

Demand to open all the temples of the state to devotees

Mumbai

BJP workers in Mumbai demonstrated against the state government. The demonstration took place outside the Siddhivinayak temple. Dozens of BJP workers rushed outside the temple and tried to forcibly enter the temple. Activists said that the Maharashtra government is not opening the temple for the devotees, while all services and other establishments have been opened.

Hundreds of BJP workers reached outside the Siddhivinayak temple on Tuesday. They had posters and banners in their hands. The workers shouted slogans against the Maharashtra government. He demanded that the temples of the state be opened for the worship of devotees.

BJP demands to open the temple

Attempted to enter the temple

Seeing hundreds of workers, heavy police force was deployed on the spot. The activists were stopped by barricading. When they tried to forcibly enter the temple, they were stopped by using force on them.

Slogans of ‘Made on, temple closed’

BJP workers said why only temples are closed when everything has reopened in the state. They shouted ‘Mandira Chalu Mandir Bandh’. The activists said that if the temples are not reopened for the devotees, they will make a big movement.