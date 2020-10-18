Highlights: After 7 months due to Corona epidemic, the metro will once again run in Mumbai from Monday i.e. October 19

Metro service will be available from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm, metro will be available in a difference of 8 minutes in non peak hours

Only 300 passengers are allowed in a train, 100 passengers can sit and 160 passengers can travel by standing.

Mumbai

Due to Corona epidemic, the metro will run once again in Mumbai from Monday i.e. October 19 after 7 months. The metro service will be available for passengers from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm. The train will run between Ghatkopar to Versova every six and a half minutes to take the passengers to their destination. The metro will run at a distance of about eight minutes in non-peak hours.

Before the Corona crisis, the metro was operational in about every three and a half. At the same time, around 1500 people used to travel in a train during peak hours. To prevent the spread of Corona and to follow social distancing, now only 300 passengers will be allowed to travel in a train. Of these, 100 passengers will be allowed to sit and about 160 passengers can stand and travel.

Metro will make 204 trips daily

In order to follow the number of passengers and social distancing, the Metro 1 administration has decided to run 204 ferry on 19 October. Before March, the metro runs from Ghatkopar to Versova around 400 daily. 600 million people have traveled by metro in the last 65 months. The Metro has been closed since the last week of March due to Corona.

In order to get passengers to follow the rules in the station premises, the Metro 1 administration has decided to enter and exit the passenger at every station. Only that passengers will be allowed to travel. Gate number 2A and 2B at Ghatkopar metro station, 5D at Andheri station, gate number 1 at Versova station, 1 and 5 at DN Nagar will allow entry to passengers.

Gate 2B at Ghatkopar, 5C at Andheri, Gate No. 6 at Versova have been selected for evacuation. The station gates will be closed 15 minutes before starting the service and 15 minutes later.

Keep these things in mind

Sick passengers will not be allowed to travel in the metro. The body temperature of all passengers will be checked before entering the premises. Wearing a mask will be mandatory during the journey. Seating arrangements have been made for people leaving one seat in the train. Standing is marked within the coach for passengers.

In view of the danger of corona infection, the Metro 1 administration has decided to sanitize the entire train and the station premises every two hours after one round. Passengers will get entry into the station through the QR code. During the last six months, 32 employees of Metro 1 and its vendors have become Corona positive. Out of this, 28 workers have been cured, while 4 personnel are undergoing treatment.

Today mono will run

Since Sunday, MMRDA is starting the operation of mono rail between Chembur to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Saat Rasta). Only 30 passengers in one compartment of Mono and 120 people in the entire train are allowed to travel. In view of the risk of infection, people will get entry into Mono only through QR. On Saturday, MMRDA Commissioner RA Rajiv traveled in Mono to take stock of the preparations of the department.