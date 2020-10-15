Mumbai: Mumbai Metro One, which was closed after the Corona crisis, will run once again from October 19. However, many new rules will be applicable for passengers during the journey of Metro One.

After receiving the green signal from the Maharashtra government to re-run the metro train in Mumbai, the Metro One administration has started making all kinds of arrangements, the trial run of the metro train which was closed for many months is also being started. So that it can run again on the metro tracks as before and passengers can get safe facility.

New rules for passengers of Metro One

Passengers will be able to travel to the metro from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm

Plastic tokens will not be used. In place of them, paper tickets with QR code will be given. Smart cards and digital tickets can also be used.

There will be a facility to sit passengers leaving 1 seat during the journey.

Marking will be done for passengers traveling inside the metro. He will be able to stand and travel at the same place.

It will be necessary for all passengers to keep masks and maintain social distancing.

In order to avoid congestion inside the metro station and the train, passengers will be allowed inside as per the requirement at the entrance.

Things like common touching points, stations, ticket window seat poles will be constantly sanitized.

Special arrangements have been made to maintain the temperature inside the metro. The temperature inside the train will be kept from 25 to 27 degrees. At every station, the doors of the metro will be open for 180 seconds instead of 30 seconds so that the air inside the train can also go out only after that the entry will be given to other passengers.

Thermal scanning of each passenger will be done while entering the station.

Cleanliness and sanitization will be done under special protocol to keep metro train and station clean.

More security arrangements will be made at all metro stations.

Also read:

Exclusive: Tejas Express will run on track after 7 months, insurance of 10 lakhs, it will be special including the food eaten in Navratri