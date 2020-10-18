Frequency will remain low According to the new arrangement, the metro service will be available for passengers from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm. The train will run between Ghatkopar to Versova every six and a half minutes to take the passengers to their destination. The metro will run at a distance of about eight minutes in non-peak hours. Frequency of metro trains will be less than before.

Limited travelers will travel Before the Corona crisis, the metro was operational in about every three and a half. At the same time, around 1500 people used to travel in a train during peak hours. To prevent the spread of Corona and to follow social distancing, now only 300 passengers will be allowed to travel in a train. Of these, 100 passengers will be allowed to sit and about 160 passengers can stand and travel.

Thermal screening will be done at the gate Sick passengers will not be allowed to travel in the metro. The body temperature of all passengers will be checked before entering the premises. Wearing a mask will be mandatory during the journey. Seating arrangements have been made for people leaving one seat in the train. Standing is marked within the coach for passengers.

Sanitization every two hours In view of the danger of corona infection, the Metro 1 administration has decided to sanitize the entire train and the station premises every two hours after one round. Passengers will get entry into the station through the QR code.

Corona to 32 Metro personnel Explain that during the last six months, 32 employees of Metro-1 and its vendors have become Corona positive. Out of this, 28 workers have been cured, while 4 personnel are undergoing treatment.

Due to Corona epidemic, the metro will run once again in Mumbai from Monday i.e. October 19 after 7 months. Keeping in mind the epidemic, travelers will have to take many precautions. No one will be allowed in the metro without a mask. Thermal screening of passengers will be done at the metro station gate itself. Apart from this, ‘Use and Throw’ paper tickets will be given instead of tokens for Metro, on which people will be able to exit from the gate with the help of QR code.