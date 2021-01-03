The block will be taken on the Central Railway Mainline and Harbor Line for repairs and maintenance on Sunday. Local rail services will be affected during this period. During this time, railway personnel will repair rail tracks on both lines. For the last several days, railway officials have been preparing for this mega block.Matunga-Mulund up and down fast line, block will be taken from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm. All services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.54 am to 4.05 pm will stop at all stations from Sion to Mulund. These services will arrive at the destination station by 15 delays.

Similarly, up fast line services leaving Thane from 11.22 am to 4.17 pm will stop at all stations between Mulund to Dadar. These services will arrive at the destination station 15 minutes late than the scheduled time.

Harbor Line:

Block will be taken from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Down Harbor line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up Harbor line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Down Harbor line services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai / Wadala Road to Vashi / Belapur / Panvel from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Bandra / Goregaon from 9.56 am to 4.43 pm Services will be canceled.

Up Harbor line services from Panvel / Belapur / Vashi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and up line leaving Goregaon / Bandra to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm Services will be canceled.