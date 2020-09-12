Aud-Even has been happening on the streets in Delhi for many years, many times. In Mumbai too, it may be seen in the coming times, but not on the roads, but in the local trains. NBT has come to know from a highly reliable source that if the corona is not controlled quickly, railway passes will be made on the lines of Aud-Even for passengers of local trains.According to this source, a railway pass in the name of T1 and T2 is being considered for local passengers in Mumbai. The one who will get T1 railway pass will be able to travel on local trains on the same dates like 1, 3, 5, 7, while those who will be given railway passes in the name of T2, such passengers 2, 4, 6, 8 on such even dates Will be able to travel In fact, the Bombay High Court had told the Maharashtra government on Thursday 10 September that when we now have to live with the corona virus, the government should tell how long it will limit the service of the local train in view of the corona outbreak.

Considering giving railway passes to passengers named T1 and T2

Sources thereafter claim that railway passes are being considered to be given to passengers under the names T1 and T2, so that the common people in Mumbai local trains can be allowed to travel again and the crowds will also be allowed before the March lockdown. To be reduced by 50 percent. It is not yet known what option has been thought for the passengers who travel daily by taking tickets.

Central government launches 350 additional local train services in Mumbai from July 1

State and Central Government will have to decide jointly

According to the source, both the state government and the central government will have to decide jointly in this matter. Local trains in Mumbai remained completely closed for nearly three months after the March lockdown. Three months ago, these services started again for people connected with urgent services, but for the common people, traveling is completely forbidden. Because of this, long lines of people are being seen at bus stand in Mumbai metropolitan region. Due to this, social distancing is also not happening and people have to travel in local trains before the lockdown of 1 hour in four to five hours.

Only local trains can remove people’s problems

After the photo of long lines outside the bus depot of common people went viral in media and social media, on Thursday, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab decided to increase 300 more buses of State Transport in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, but in Maharashtra government itself Some bureaucrats believe that local trains can overcome the problems of common people in Mumbai to a great extent.

Mumbai: Demand for Dabbawalas, start local train or government should give 3 thousand per month grant

Total 700 local trains running in Central, Western and Harbal in Mumbai

According to the information, there are only 700 local trains running in Central, Western and Harbal in Mumbai. Since the state government has allowed 50 per cent of employees in government departments and 30 per cent of employees in private offices in Unlock Four, due to the increasing presence in offices, it is likely that local trains will also be increased in Mumbai in the near future. Go and the Odd-Even formula can also be applied in them.