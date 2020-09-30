Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond said that the target of his team in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) match will be Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul. Rahul is in tremendous form in this IPL. Kings XI Punjab openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have scored 222 and 221 runs respectively in the current IPL thanks to a century and a half-century each.

Bond said that taking wickets initially will be crucial for the success of the defending champions team. The former New Zealand fast bowler said, “Lokesh Rahul has scored against us in the last few matches and he is a great player. Lokesh Rahul is the best player who runs all around the field. ”

He also said, “We also know that Rahul usually takes time in the middle overs, so this might be a good chance to put pressure on him and the batsmen playing with him.” We will not let him score runs in an area in which he is very strong. He scores a lot on extra cover and also on fine leg. We will make a special plan to get him out. ”

Bond said that the bowling unit of Mumbai Indians has the ability to demolish the batting department of Kings XI Punjab. He said, “We have a great bowling unit, we just have to put pressure on them. But it has to be kept in mind that two of his main batsmen have shown a great game so far. ”

Bond said, “If we put some pressure and get these players out early and make a little more pressure in the middle order in the beginning, then we can stop them from scoring more runs. Mumbai Indians have fast bowlers like Jaspriti Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pantison. KL Rahul has played 132 against RCB and 69 against Rajasthan Royals in this IPL.

