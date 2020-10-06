Karthik Tyagi’s IPL debutYoung fast bowler Karthik Tyagi will make his IPL debut from this match. Karthik has performed brilliantly in the Under-19 World Cup and will be seen playing with the Rajasthan Royals. He has been included in Playing-XI replacing Jaidev Unadat.
Playing-xiRajasthan Royals: Jose Butler (Wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Karan, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajput and Karthik Tyagi Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kairan Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jaspreet Bumrah
This is a head-to-head recordThe contest between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royalty has been a thorn. Both teams have played a total of 21 matches and have won 10–10. In the 2009 IPL in South Africa, his match was canceled without a single ball being bowled.
Last five matchesThe Rajasthan Royals have a big face here on Rohit’s team. The Royals have won four of the last five matches against Mumbai.
Record of last 5 matches
- Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
- Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
- Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
- Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
- Mumbai Indians won by 8 runs
.
