The 20th match of IPL-13 is being played between the four-time champions Mumbai Indians and former winner Rajasthan Royals. In this match to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first.

Karthik Tyagi’s IPL debutYoung fast bowler Karthik Tyagi will make his IPL debut from this match. Karthik has performed brilliantly in the Under-19 World Cup and will be seen playing with the Rajasthan Royals. He has been included in Playing-XI replacing Jaidev Unadat.

Playing-xiRajasthan Royals: Jose Butler (Wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Karan, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajput and Karthik Tyagi Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kairan Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jaspreet Bumrah

This is a head-to-head recordThe contest between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royalty has been a thorn. Both teams have played a total of 21 matches and have won 10–10. In the 2009 IPL in South Africa, his match was canceled without a single ball being bowled.

Last five matchesThe Rajasthan Royals have a big face here on Rohit’s team. The Royals have won four of the last five matches against Mumbai.

Record of last 5 matches