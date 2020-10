The 32nd IPL 13 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders is being played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Dinesh Karthik, who is captaining the KKR team so far, has distanced himself from the captaincy. Karthik has assigned this weight to Eoin Morgan. Today, KKR’s team is playing against Mumbai Indians under Morgan’s captaincy. Kolkata have won the toss and decided to bat first. There has been a change in Mumbai today Nathan Coulter Nile has been replaced.Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Watch the match scorecard here

Playing xi

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarti, Famous Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Chris Green, Pat Cummins

Face to face

Total Matches 26

Mumbai won 20

Kkr won 6

Top performer



Bating:

MI- Suryakumar Yadav (7 matches, 233 runs),

KKR- Shubman Gill (7 matches, 254 runs)

Bowling:

MI- Jaspreet Bumrah (7 matches, 11 wickets),

KKR – Andre Russell (7 matches, 6 wickets)