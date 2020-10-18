The first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Supersande was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The second match is between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab running in Dhansu form. In the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss, selected batting against Kings XI Punjab. There is no change in both teams.

Clash in Mumbai and Punjab, see live commentary and score of the match here

Mumbai crosses 100 with Hardik’s six

Hardik Pandya hit a strong six off the last ball of the same over and Mumbai’s century was completed.

Kunal Pandya dismissed by Bisnai

Krunal Pandya, who came on the field after Kishan’s dismissal, batted strongly and shared a 58-run partnership with De Cock. He was caught by Deepak Hooda by Ravi Bisnoi on the 5th ball of the 14th over. Krunal hit 4 fours and a six in 30 balls. Score 96/4

Even Ishaan Kishan could not do anything amazing

Arshdeep gave Mumbai another blow with the first ball of the sixth over. He got Ishaan Kishan caught by Murugan Ashwin. He could score 7 runs in 7 balls. Score – 38/3

Suryakumar became victim of Shami

The next over, ie the third ball of the fourth over, Mumbai got another blow as Suryakumar. He was caught by Murugan Ashwin without opening an account. 38/2

Arshdeep bowled Rohit

Arshdeep, who came to the third over, bowled captain Rohit Sharma off the 5th ball. He scored 9 runs in 8 balls with the help of two fours. Score 23/1

Mumbai’s innings started

Mumbai Indians start the innings, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Cock on the ground, first over to Maxwell.

Journey of both teams

In the previous match, Mumbai had defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets, while Punjab also beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets and broke their five consecutive defeats. In such a situation, there can be a contest between the two teams.

Both teams have openers in form

If Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner are consistently getting a good start, then Punjab too has got a good start in almost every match by Mayank Agarwal and Lokesh Rahul. Rahul is the highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Punjab strengthened by Gayle’s arrival

With the arrival of Gayle, Punjab’s batting has become even stronger. As far as bowling is concerned, if Mumbai has Jaspreet Bumrah and Trent Boult then Punjab also has Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi who have impressed so far.

Playing xi

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kairan Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter Neil, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Bold

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk / c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Puran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh

Face to face