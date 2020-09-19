The 13th season of the IPL has been started in the UAE. The first match of this season is being played between the four-time champions Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, a team led by veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In this match, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to field first.

Rohit started with fours

The 13th season of the IPL started with fours, when Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma sent the first ball of the first over of Chennai’s Pacer Deepak Chahar across the boundary. The fourth ball of the same over was sent by Quinton de Kock for a four in the deep midwicket direction.

Rohit-Quinton landed the opening

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and South African batsman De Cock landed the opening. Deepak Chahar will do the first over for Chennai.



Toss Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni took to the ground for the toss. Dhoni won the toss and decided to field first. Due to Corona virus, the league is being played without the presence of the audience, due to which the enthusiasm of the fans could not be seen on the field.

Chance to these foreign players

The Chennai team has 4 foreign players playing Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Karan and Lungi Giddy, while the Mumbai team has 4 foreign players Quinton de Kock, Kieran Pollard, Trent Boult and James Pattinson.

Playing-xi

Chennai Super Kings – Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Karan, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Gidi

Mumbai Indians- Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kairan Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah



So far Mumbai has won 18 matches from Chennai

Mumbai have so far defeated Chennai in 18 matches, while they have lost in only 12 matches. No other team has won so many matches against Chennai so far. In the 13th edition, Rohit or Dhoni would like to add another Nagina under their captaincy once again with a title win.