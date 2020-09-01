Four-time IPL champion team Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is practicing vigorously before the 13th season. In view of the ever increasing corona cases in India, the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be played in the UAE from 19 September.
Defending champion Team Mumbai has shared a video of their captain Rohit Sharma, in which he is seen playing different shots.
The Mumbai Indians team reached the UAE on 21 August and its players started training from 29 August.
