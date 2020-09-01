Four-time IPL champion team Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is practicing vigorously before the 13th season. In view of the ever increasing corona cases in India, the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be played in the UAE from 19 September.

Due to this epidemic in India, cricket activities were put on break since March, due to which the players could not even practice. The players are in practice before the IPL starts in the UAE. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is also working hard.

Defending champion Team Mumbai has shared a video of their captain Rohit Sharma, in which he is seen playing different shots.

The Mumbai Indians team reached the UAE on 21 August and its players started training from 29 August.