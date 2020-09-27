Mumbai Indians is the most captain team in the history of Indian Premier League. The team has won the IPL title four times under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma. Ricky Potting attributes his success as a captain to Ricky Potting, one of the most successful captains of world cricket. Rohit said that he has learned from Ricky Ponting how all the players in the team are made to feel important.

Rohit Sharma believes that this learning from Potting has been playing a big role in his success with Mumbai Indians. Rohit said, “I try to know how I can take small contribution from all the players. And yes, my performance is also important.

Apart from the cricketers playing in the match, Rohit also talks to the players sitting on the bench. He said, “I want to make sure that the 10 people who are playing with me and the rest who are sitting on the bench, I should talk to all of them. I have learned from Ricky Ponting that he should also feel important.

Ponting has previously been a player and coach of Mumbai Indians. Rohit said, “Ponting told me that when you captain, you can’t just think how you will work with them.” You must always listen to their words. When Ponting was part of Mumbai Indians, I learned a lot from him.

When Rohit was asked what he does to get the best out of the youth, he said, “Those players will do well when they are not under pressure.” There should not be much talk about them in the team about this. They come to know all these things. ”

Let us know that Mumbai Indians had to lose by 5 wickets in the first match of IPL 13. But the Mumbai team has made a great comeback by defeating KKR by 49 runs in the next match.

