A domestic and a foreign vaccine has been approved for emergency use in the country, in such a situation vaccination can be started in Mumbai at any moment. The teachers of BMC schools can also be taken help in this vaccination. The center can be tasked to check the information of registered beneficiaries coming for the vaccine. For this, BMC has invited the list of teachers from the Education Department.Vaccination work in Mumbai will be done in three phases. In the first phase, health workers, in the second phase, police, scavengers, transport workers, etc., will be given a dose of corona vaccine to those above 50 years of age and other diseases.

At present, for the first phase BMC has made its major and four suburban hospitals as vaccination centers. Depending on the number of beneficiaries, according to the plan, some BMC schools can be converted into vaccination centers if needed. If this happens, the help of those school teachers can also be taken at the vaccine centers.

Duty of center school teachers

Mahesh Palkar, Education Officer of BMC Education Department, told that the duty of teachers of the same school will be imposed in the school where the vaccination center will be started. Teachers’ help can be taken for paperwork. Teachers can be appointed for the same type of tasks as the help of teachers in election duty.

Teachers will have to check registration information such as name, age, gender, date of birth, address and photo ID on the Kovin app of the person visiting the vaccination center. Apart from this, teachers can also be given the task of preparing the beneficiary list after taking vaccinations.