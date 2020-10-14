Mumbai: The soldiers of the Mumbai Traffic Department, who have been responsible for traffic after landing on the roads of Mumbai, never stop, have now got a new responsibility.

This responsibility has come after a guideline, according to which every policeman or officer standing on the traffic signal from now on, will have to talk to any person only by speaking with ‘Sir’ or ‘Madam’ or Mr., Mrs. Mrs. Policemen have the right to choose the address based on the language of the citizen.

No special waiver of fine or punishment will be given

Even if an 18-year-old child disobeys traffic rules, then the traffic police personnel or officers will be able to talk only with the address of ‘Sir’. However, during this period, no special exemption will be given in the penalty or punishment imposed in case of breaking the rules.

According to Yashasvi Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Police Traffic Department, ‘Most of the quarrels between police and public start with the language of the temper. We want the police to respect the public, but if the rules are broken, they should take strict action. What traffic policemen have to address is not new, but awareness about Tehzeeb is necessary from time to time.

The Mumbai Police has a police force of around 50 thousand.

The Mumbai Traffic Department is the largest traffic police department in the country, where about 4500 police personnel have been posted. While the existing staff is around 3500. Of this, around 2500 to 3000 traffic police personnel oversee law and order on the roads.

