Mumbai: During a New Year party in Mumbai, a 22-year-old girl was murdered by her two friends. This is the case of Khar area of ​​Mumbai, where the party was going on the roof of the building named Bhagwati Heights and in this party a bloody game was played with Janhvi Kukreja. Police has arrested the two accused.

Case registered under sections 302 and 34

The police have registered a case under sections 302 and 34 of IPC against two people and arrested a boy named Shri Jogdhankar and a girl named Diya Padankar. If sources are to be believed, Janhvi saw both the accused doing vulgar acts after which the fight started in them and then both the accused murdered Janhvi with planning. According to the police, many people who came to the party were drunk.

Janhvi’s head fought on an iron grill several times

According to the information, the accused accused of murder took the boy Shree and the girl Diya Janhvi with him to the party. During interrogation, it was found that the boy hit Janhvi’s head several times with an iron grill, he tried hard to escape but could not succeed. He was rushed to the hospital and doctors declared him dead there.

Before going to the party, everyone also celebrated Janhvi’s father’s birthday.

Janhvi along with her two friends Shree and Diya went to the party at 12.15 pm. Shri and Diya themselves came to Janhvi’s house to take them to the party. Before going to the party, everyone also celebrated Janhvi’s father’s birthday. Police has registered a case under 302 and 34 against Mr. Jogdhankar for 22 years and Dia Padankar 19 years and has started investigation.

