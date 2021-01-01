Delhi: In the Corona crisis in the year 2020, anemia in the blood bank remained a matter of great concern in the health sector. Due to corona, there was a shortage of blood donors throughout the year. The needy were not getting blood even after circling the blood bank.

Famous personalities from Maharashtra government appealed for blood donation and blood donation camps were also organized across the state. A large-scale blood donation camp was organized by the North Indian Association in Mumbai for blood donation. Around 886 people donated blood on the first day of the new year.

To encourage people to donate blood, North Indian Union President and BJP MLA RN Singh said at the Blood Donation Camp of the North Indian Union that, whoever donates blood in any blood donation camp organized by the Sangh, will get it for free. Corona vaccine will be made available.

The North Indian Union has pledged to provide the corona vaccine free to those who donate blood. On the occasion of RN Singh’s birthday, 886 Mumbaikars donated blood at the camp in the Sangh campus. Legislative Council member RN Singh said that, ‘In the Corona era, there is a dire need for blood donation and corona vaccine. In the Corona crisis, everyone introduced humanity and this work of humanity has to be done in every situation.

Millions of people from North India live in Mumbai. The North Indian Union is a big stage of North Indian society in Mumbai. Union President R.K. N. Singh said that there is a lack of blood in entire Maharashtra including Mumbai during the Corona period. North Indians have always been ahead whenever Mumbai needed it.

When Mumbai needs blood further, a blood donation camp will be organized in other branches of the Union. Santosh Singh, son of RN Singh and special trustee of the union, donated blood himself and said that I have come to donate blood on the orders of my father RN Singh.

Seeing me donating blood, people will get inspiration and a large number of people will come forward to donate blood. Sangh Special Trustee and Mumbai BJP Vice President Amarjeet Singh said that the trial of Corona vaccine is going to start in the country. In such a situation, according to the government guidelines, the union will provide the corona vaccine for free.

