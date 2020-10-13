Highlights: Hospital caught fire in Mulund (West), Mumbai

Accident due to overheating of generator

40 patients shifted, 1 died

Mumbai

A fire broke out in a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday evening. The accident was caused by overheating of the generator, after which the hospital authorities had to shift 40 patients to nearby hospitals. However one patient died.

Officials said that between 5 pm to 6 pm at Apex Hospital in Mulund (West), the generator caught fire due to overheating. He said that no one was injured in the accident and firefighters took 40 patients to five nearby hospitals. He said that the fire was controlled around 6.15 pm.

The official said that there was an electrical problem in the hospital so the patients were referred to the nearest hospital. The city hospitals had to resort to generators for several hours as widespread power problem arose in the city at 10.5 am.