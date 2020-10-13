A fire broke out in a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday evening after which the hospital authorities had to shift 40 patients to nearby hospitals. One patient has died in this, who was shifted to another hospital.

Officials said that between 5 pm to 6 pm at Apex Hospital in Mulund (West), the generator caught fire due to overheating. He said that no one was injured in the accident and firefighters took 40 patients to five nearby hospitals. He said that the fire was controlled around 6.15 pm.

#SpotVisuals: A fire that broke out at a hospital in Mulund (West) area of ​​Mumbai earlier today was extinguished. 40 patients who were admitted at the hospital were shifted to other hospitals. #Maharashtra https://t.co/iJSrDpAq9W pic.twitter.com/gN4RkUisiU – ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

The official said that there was an electrical problem in the hospital so the patients were referred to the nearest hospital. Hospitals in the city had to resort to generators for several hours as widespread power problem arose in the city at 10.5 am.