Highlights: The NCB office is in the exchange building located at Ballard Pier, Mumbai

Sudden fire in the afternoon, stirred up

Fire engines arrived and started work to extinguish the fire

NBC is investigating Riya Chakraborty and Bollywood drugs connection

Mumbai

Mumbai’s NSB office caught fire on Monday. Several fire brigade vehicles have reached the spot. Fire personnel are engaged in extinguishing the fire. It is being told that NCB’s office has caught fire from where Riya Chakraborty and the drugs connection in Bollywood are being investigated.

The office of NCB is in the exchange building located at Ballard Pier. This is where the fire started. Efforts are being made to overcome the fire. It is feared that many important documents may burn in the fire. In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, documents related to drugs angle, Riya Chakraborty and Bollywood drugs connection are kept in this office.

Crowd arrived on the spot

Sudden fire rages

On Monday afternoon, a sudden fire broke out in the office of NCB located in the building. Smoke and flames started coming out of the windows. The people present in the office got nervous. Reported to fire brigade. Fire brigade reached the spot and started the fire. However, fire engines were called in as the fire was not controlled.