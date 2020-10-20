Maharashtra: The Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a gang that was making people a victim of their fraud by putting stickers and logos of big AC companies on fake ACs. In this case, the crime branch has arrested two gang accused from Dahisar area.

According to the information received from the Crime Branch, they came to know that a gang is committing fraud by imposing sticker and logo of the famous AC companies on the assembled AC. On receiving this information, Unit-12 of Mumbai Crime Branch laid a trap and as soon as a youth arrived in Dahisar area with two ACs to sell it, they caught him.

During interrogation of the arrested accused, it was found out that he was carrying out the swindle with the help of another fellow living in Vasai. After this information, the crime branch raided the warehouse of the other accused and arrested him and recovered 26 assembly ACs worth about Rs 8.50 lakh from him. At present, the crime branch is investigating the entire case.

