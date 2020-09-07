Highlights: The epicenter of the earthquake was 102 km north of Mumbai.

Earthquake also came in Mumbai on Friday morning and Saturday morning

If there is an earthquake on the 5 Richter scale in Mumbai, the entire city will collapse

Earthquake falls in Mumbai zone three in terms of earthquake

Mumbai

Earthquake tremors were felt in Mumbai on Monday morning. The earthquake recorded a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale. The tremors occurred around 8 am. This is the third time in four days that an earthquake has struck Mumbai. Earlier on Friday and Saturday, tremors were also felt.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter was 102 km north of Mumbai. Mild tremors of the earthquake were felt near Mumbai on Saturday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter was 98 km north of Mumbai. The magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was measured at 2.7.

Earlier, there was an earthquake in Mumbai at 10:33 am on Friday. Its intensity on the Richter scale was measured at 2.8. It was reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was 91 kilometers north of Mumbai at a depth of 10 kilometers. There was no loss of life or property in it.

What magnitude of earthquake is dangerous?

According to the information, the maximum intensity of the earthquake has not been fixed yet. However, earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.0 or higher on the Richter scale are considered far more dangerous than normal. On this scale, earthquakes of magnitude 2.0 or less are called micro earthquakes, which are not commonly felt. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 can damage homes.

Mumbai is in Zone 3

In the criteria of earthquake, Amchi falls in Mumbai Zone-3. Zone-3 means that Mumbai is partially safe. According to the Geological Survey of India (GSI), if an earthquake occurs on the 5 Richter scale in Mumbai, the entire city will collapse. According to the survey conducted for five years, the most dangerous areas are the areas of Prabhadevi, Dadar, Sion, Mahalaxmi and Posh called Churchgate.

Apart from this, Vashi, Malad, Kurla etc. are also in Danger Zone. At the same time, areas called safe include Malabar Hill, Wadala, Parel, Worli etc.