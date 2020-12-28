Renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria has been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday evening. Please tell that Dilip Chhabria is also the founder of the car modification studio DC.

An FIR was registered against Dilip Chhabria on December 19 in the MIDC police under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120B and 34 of the IPC. Later, the case was transferred to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) for investigation, which is also investigating the fake TRP case these days.

On Monday, the team of Senior Inspector Sachin Vaze has arrested him from his office in the same MIDC case. According to sources, CIU has also seized an expensive and long car from them, which was also seen standing at the police headquarters on Monday.