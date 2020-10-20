A magistrate’s court in Mumbai, Maharashtra’s capital, acquitted 20 Indonesians and 10 foreigners, including 10 from Kyrgyzstan. He was arrested for not disclosing that he had attended a religious function of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, New Delhi.

He was arrested in two separate cases by the DN Municipal Police on April 5 for not following the advisory issued in view of Corona.

The Mumbai Police had earlier issued an advisory and warning to them asking people to attend the meeting in Delhi. Although they did not appear. Information was received about them in the first week of April and a case was registered at DN Nagar Police Station.

He was arrested for attempted murder. A case was also registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, National Disaster Act, Foreign Act and Bombay Police Act.

The sessions court had released the accused from charges of attempt to murder and pleaded not guilty to murder. Earlier this month, the court dropped the other charges against the accused and was asked to stand trial only under Section 135 of the Bombay Police Act for disobeying an order issued by the National Commissioner and Commissioner of Police.

The prosecution had examined only two witnesses, the complainant – a police sub-inspector from DN Nagar police and the investigating officer from the police station.

After considering their evidence, the court said, “The said witnesses were not even able to state where and how the accused person was residing at the time of the alleged crime.” Thus the prosecution has no evidence to show any order by the accused beyond all cases of doubt. They will not be held responsible for such violations during a mosque or nearby lockdown and their last shelter. No legal evidence has been found by the prosecution to show that the accused persons have violated the legal notification under Section 37 of the Bombay Act. “

The magistrate’s court acquitted all the accused, stating, “The prosecution witnesses have clarified that the accused have not violated the orders of the Commissioner of Police and the norms of lockdown. Their versions contradict the documentary evidence on record. Prosecutors Has also not prepared Panchnama and has never recorded the statement of any other independent witness. Thus, there is no legal evidence furnished by the prosecution in support of the allegation. ”

The court also said, “A brief survey of the prosecution’s evidence shows that no witnesses have the opportunity to see the accused persons together.” According to the prosecution witnesses, they have not seen the accused violating any instructions or orders issued by the authority. “