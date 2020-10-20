Highlights: Mumbai court acquits 20 foreign depositors

A Mumbai city court has acquitted 20 foreigners associated with Tablighi Jamaat, who were accused of violating prohibitory orders during the Kovid-19 lockdown. Metropolitan Magistrate (Andheri) R.K. R. Khan on Monday acquitted 20 people, as the prosecution failed to prove the charges leveled against him.

The court said that the statements of the witnesses are contrary to the evidence brought on record. Apart from this, the witnesses could not even tell where and how the accused were staying at the time of the alleged crime. Andheri’s DN The city police had registered a case in April last year against two groups of 20 foreign nationals under sections 188 (violation of order enforced by public servant), 269 and 270 (act likely to spread fatal disease) of the IPC.

A case was also registered against these people under Foreigners Act, Pandemic Act and Disaster Management Act. The sessions court has already acquitted these people on charges of sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 304 (2) (culpable homicide) of the IPC.

These foreign nationals from Indonesia and Kyrgyzstan were arrested for not disclosing that they had attended a religious event of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, New Delhi. According to the prosecution witnesses, they have not seen the accused violating any instructions or orders issued by the authority.