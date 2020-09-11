Highlights: Former Navy officer has been assaulted in Mumbai

Some goons called outside the house and beat up former officer Madan Sharma

Madan forwarded on cartoon Whatsapp made on Uddhav Thackeray

BJP MLA accused, ruling Shiv Sena attacked elderly

Mumbai

A case of beating of a former Navy officer has been reported in Mumbai’s Samta Nagar. BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar has blamed the Shiv Sena for this. The elderly person suffered deep injuries in the fight. The former naval officer was beaten up so badly because he had forwarded a cartoon of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp. An FIR has been lodged against Kamlesh Kadam and his 8-10 associates on the charge of assault.

The entire incident of assault was also captured in CCTV. His daughter said, ‘My dad had forwarded a message on WhatsApp. After this, constant calls started coming to him. He was called out and beaten up. The fighters also asked, are you a BJP?

‘Chief Minister is running dictatorship from home’

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “The ruling Shiv Sena, which sabotaged the actress Kangana Ranaut’s office, has now beaten up an old former Naval officer, Madan Sharma, drunk with power.” He suffered deep injuries to his eye and face in the incident of assault. The Chief Minister is running a dictatorship sitting at home.



Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded action

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on the incident, ‘Very sad and shocking incident. The retired Naval officer was beaten by goons for just one WhatsApp forward. Uddhav Thackeray please stop this Gundaraja. We demand strict action and punishment on these goons. ‘

