Highlights: BJP to bring no-confidence motion against Mayor Kishori Pednekar

During the Corona crisis, the BJP made allegations of getting the work contract to the relatives of its son and party leaders.

Mumbai

BJP has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Mayor Kishori Pednekar, accusing him of awarding work contracts to his son and relatives of party leaders during the Corona crisis. In BMC, faction leader Prabhakar Shinde has got the green signal from top state leaders of BJP for this. According to Prabhakar Shinde, the decision will be taken after discussions with leaders of all parties regarding the no confidence motion.

According to sources, on Friday, BJP leaders met Leader of Opposition in BMC Ravi Raja and informed about the motion of no confidence. According to BJP sources, if all goes well, the Mayor will be given notice of the no-confidence motion on Monday next week. Please tell that BJP has accused Mayor Kishori Pednekar of getting the contract of BMC to the son’s company.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged that the SRA building where the company’s address is registered, many more companies are registered at that address. The special thing is that the SRA building cannot open a private company office. This is a big scam. At the same time, during the Corona Crisis, there have been allegations of corruption in large-scale goods purchases. BJP has also alleged scam in sanitizer, mask and deadbody kit. Following the BJP’s charge, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has recommended the Lokayukta to investigate the allegations of corruption in the Kovid Center constructed by MMRDA in BKC.

Shiv Sena in BMC- These are the figures of BJP

Talking about the figures in BMC, Shiv Sena has 92 corporators, while BJP has 82. In such a situation, will the Congress, which is in power in the state with the Shiv Sena and NCP go with the BJP, is the biggest question. There is no hope of the SP going with the BJP. Even if the Congress-NCP remains neutral on the BJP’s no-confidence motion, there will be no threat to the mayor.