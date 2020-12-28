Mumbai: In 2019, Shiv Sena leader Chandrashekhar Jadhav was attacked by a man in Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli. In the same case, the crime branch has arrested 40-year-old Sagar Jadhav today. Let us tell you that this attack took place on 7 December 2019. Chandra Shekhar was going to the temple at around 7 am when a man named Sagar Mishra fired at him. In that attack, the bullet touched his hand and his life was saved.

At that time, Chandrashekhar Jadhav’s boy and nearby people caught the shooter named Sagar Mishra while running away after firing at the same time. After which he was handover to Anti Extortion Cell. In the same case, the police arrested Krishnadhar Singh from Madhya Pradesh, Anand Phadner from Thane.

According to the police, Sagar Jadhav was in contact with Prasad Pujari during the whole incident and was giving guidance to one of the arrested accused.

Prasad priest still free because of deteriorating relations with China?

According to information from Crime Branch sources, Prasad Pujari is currently hiding in China and is facing difficulties in bringing him to India due to poor relations between the two countries. If sources are to be believed, he went on a visit visa in China in March 2008 where he was allowed a temporary resident, which ended in March 2012. Prasad Priest is living in Luho District, Shenzhen City, China. Let us tell you that there are many serious cases against Prasad Pujari in Mumbai and 13 of his operatives have been arrested by the police so far.

The Crime Branch had earlier arrested Indira Pujari, the mother of Prasad Pujari, in connection with financial assistance to the people of Prasad Pujari’s gang. His cousin Suresh Kumar Pujari was arrested from a developer in an extortion case of Rs 10 lakh. According to the police, Indira Pujari deposited Rs 50,000 in the account of shooter Sagar Mishra in the Shiv Sena leader shootout case.

Read this also.

Bihar: Two youths who came to Sitamarhi seeking extortion, were beaten to death by villagers

Shamli: Duped by family, robbed bride cash, jewelery jewelery, police complaint filed