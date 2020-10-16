Central Railway has given a big relief to women from Mumbai and suburban areas. Local train service affected due to Corona is slowly returning to the track and now it has been decided to give entry to women in these trains as well. Till now only employees connected with essential services were allowed to travel in local trains.

Women will also not need to scan the QR code for traveling in local and will be given entry only on the basis of valid ticket. However, they have to take special care of time. Women will be allowed to travel from 11 am to 3 pm and then till 7 pm in the evening till the last local departure.

Apart from this, Central Railway has started 28 new special service local trains in Mumbai suburban areas since 15 October. This is a big relief for passengers traveling in local trains. With this, the number of trains in suburban services of Central Railway has increased from 453 to 481.

These days only these passengers are allowed to travel in local trains

Currently local train services are closed to the general public. These days only state and central government employees, employees of nationalized and private banks, PSUs and pharma companies are allowed to travel. Apart from this, the coaches of the lunch and staff of foreign embassies and high commissions have also been allowed to travel in the public recently.