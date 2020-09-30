The Amboli police station in Mumbai has filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) regarding the death of budding actor Akshat Utkarsh in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The statements of five including Akshat’s friend, a young woman, society in-charge, uncle Vikrant Kishore have also been recorded. In this regard, Mumbai police officer gave complete information to Akshat’s father Vijayant Kishore on Wednesday. The two talked about the case for about 12 minutes. Vijayant Kishore attracted the attention of Amboli police on several points. He also urged several youths to be questioned.

On Wednesday, Vijayant Kishore told that the Mumbai Police has registered a case in Amboli police station in connection with the death of his son Akshat Utkarsh. Investigation has also started. In the statement given to the police, the girl has spoken about Akshat’s suicide due to lack of money and no work for one year. He also told the police that Akshat had also taken loans from many people, but Vijayant Kishore called this statement fabricated and false.

Vijayant said, 10 lakhs were sent to the son:

He said that the son had sent Rs 10 lakh a year through the State Bank of India. The rent of the house was also paid by Dena Bank (presently Bank of Baroda) on the 16th or 17th of every month. He also gave the bank account number to the police officer.

A young man gave information on number 100:

Vijayant Kishore said that a Mumbai Police officer told that a young man but a young man called 100 and informed the police about the incident. Amboli police arrived at around 11.55 pm and investigated Akshat and took him to the hospital. There the doctor told him dead.

Wanted to marry Akshat:

Vijayant Kishore told that the girl wanted to marry Akshat. She had also called them several times in this regard, but she never took it seriously. He told that once the elder sister of the girl had also called for marriage, but they refused.

Today, you can get a case on a woman and others:

Vijayant Kishore said that he is not satisfied with the attitude of the Mumbai Police and the filing of the ADR. He will file an FIR against the woman and others at the city police station on Thursday. He has also consulted law experts about this.