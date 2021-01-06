Mumbai: Jhanvi Kukreja, just 19 years old, was killed by two people in Mumbai’s Khar’s bloody New Year party. After which Khar police arrested Shri Jogdhankar and Diya Padankar on the charge of this murder. After four days of the incident, accused Dia told the police in his statement that the second accused Shri had consumed drugs before coming to the party. However, this has not been confirmed yet. Regarding the incident, a senior official told that everyone’s blood and urine samples have been sent to forensic lab to check who has used drugs or not in that party. At the same time, the investigation report has not come yet.

According to police sources, this party was organized by Yash Ahuja, where the rule was ‘BYOB’ i.e. Bring Your Own Budge. This means that any guest who attends the party will have to bring the brand of alcohol they drink. According to police sources, a total of 12 people were present in the party in which there were 5 girls. Shree was the only person in the party who did not have any kind of invitation. He had reached that party with Diya.

Janhvi’s mother gave this information

Here, according to Jahnavi’s mother Nidhi Kukreja, on the night of 31 December, he was celebrating the birthday of Prakash Kukreja (Jahnavi’s father) and Jahnavi celebrated his father’s last birthday. At 12 o’clock, I greeted all the family members for the new year, when, at around 12:05 minutes, Diya and Shri came to their door and started talking about taking Jahnavi along. On getting the permission of Nidhi, the three of them left from there and reached Bhagwati Heights of Khar where the party was going on the roof top.

Was Mr. Cheating?

A guest attending that party told the police that Mr. and Jahnavi have been with each other for years. She was very serious about Shree but the activities done by Shree in that party were telling something else. The guest saw him growing closer with Shree and Jahnavi at around 12.20 pm. After a while he saw Diya lying on a couch on the terrace. Diya was not in her senses at that time, after which Shree went next to her and lay down and started increasing her closeness. Jahnavi did not like this and she went to the other corner of the terrace. After this, Jahnavi called a friend and told him all the things about Shri’s infidelity.

Battle between the three

Mumbai police said that while Jahnavi was talking to her friend on the phone, she was lightening her heart. At that time he saw that Shri and Diya are going together towards the stairs. Then he followed them. Chasing Janhvi reached the fifth floor, where she saw the two very close to each other, Janhvi could not bear it. Then the fight started in Jahnavi and Diya. Police said that the fight was so intense that they began to nail each other’s hair and nail them. Diya told the police that during this fight, Jahnavi pushed her, causing her balance to deteriorate and her mouth hit the railing on the stairs and blood started coming out of her lips. Diya also said that after she got hurt on her lip, she went to the second floor ie Yash Ahuja (Party Organizer )’s house and lay in bed and she did not know what happened after that.

Police gave information on the case

Information has also been received from the police regarding this matter. Police said that after Diya left at around 2 pm, a fight started between Shree and Jahnavi and then the two started beating each other. On the stairs on which their fight was taking place, due to the space being very small, both of them fell on the stairs and came rolling down to the bottom. Later, Shree saw blood coming out of Jahnavi’s head and ran away from it.

Dog detected jahnavi

A woman living on the third floor of the same building was coming down from the building leaving her friend, then her dog also followed her down the building. According to CCTV footage in the building, when the woman came down with her dog at 2.32 minutes, her dog pulled her to the door of the stairs, where the blood-soaked Jahnavi was lying on the ground. After that the woman gave this information to Yash and then the police, ambulance was called. Police said that if the dog had not come out of the house at that time, perhaps nobody would have known that Jahnavi fell on the blood-soaked stairs till morning.

Janhvi’s family met the police

It is worth mentioning that on Tuesday, Jahnavi’s parents and social worker Asif Bhamla met Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, Joint Commissioner of Law and Order Vishwas Nagre Patil and sought assurances to conduct the investigation in a professional manner. In this case, Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said that the investigation of the case is in the right direction.

read this also :-

What is the passenger train fare going to increase? Know the answer of Indian Railways