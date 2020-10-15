A grandson killed his own grandmother in Bandra, Mumbai. After the murder, he cut off his head and sat on the dining table of the house. Removing all the parts of the body were scattered in the house. The accused is drunk. He was not getting intoxicated, he was mentally disturbed.Police said Christophir Dias (25) was living here with his grandfather Rosie Dias (80). His parents work in Israel. A few days ago father came to India. He went to Goa for some work. Christopher was living at home with his grandmother. She used to get drunk.

Head bitten at bedtime

Christopher was sent to an antidote center because of his drug addiction. He lived there for 18 months. He was sent home after the Center owed him a payment of six lakh rupees. Christopher was at home with Grandma. Rosie was sleeping on Monday night, when Christopher strangled her to death. Rosie’s throat was placed on the dining table. Removed the rest of their body parts and threw them in the house.

Stunned by looking inside

After killing the grandmother, Christopher called his father to inform him of the incident. Her father came to Mumbai on the next flight. When he opened the door of the house, he was stunned by the scene. He saw that the chopped head was placed on the dining table. There was blood in the house here and there. Body parts were scattered on the floor.

Did not answer the question when asked

When the father asked the son, he laughed saying that he had killed the grandmother. He kept calm when the police asked him why he did so. At present, the court has sent the accused to jail in police custody.