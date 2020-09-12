Highlights: 6 Shiv Sainiks arrested so far in Mumbai’s Samta Nagar for beating former Naval officer

Blaming the Shiv Sena, former officer’s daughter Sheela Sharma appealed for imposition of President’s rule

The daughter of the former naval officer said that President’s rule should be imposed here because humanity is over

So far, 6 Shiv Sainiks have been arrested in Mumbai’s Samta Nagar for beating a former Navy officer. The main accused among them is Shiv Sena worker Kamlesh Kadam. The Mumbai police arrested him overnight. Blaming the Shiv Sena, his daughter Sheela Sharma appealed for imposition of President’s rule. Sheila said that her father had forwarded a message after which Shiv Sena men beat her.

Sheila said, ‘My father was getting threats due to forwarding a message. He was attacked by some Shiv Sena men. After this the police came to our house and started pressing to take father with him. We have lodged an FIR in the case. He further said, “President’s rule should be imposed here because there is no such thing as humanity.”

Assaulted for forwarding the cartoon

Earlier, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar also blamed the Shiv Sena for the fight with former Navy officer Madan Sharma. Madan Sharma has suffered deep injuries to his face and eyes. The former naval officer was beaten up so badly because he had forwarded a cartoon of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp.

6 arrested in the case

Six people including Shiv Sena activist Kamlesh Kadam have been arrested on charges of assault. Police had registered an FIR against Kadam and his 8-10 associates. The entire incident of assault was also captured in CCTV.

‘Such a government should not exist’

On the other hand, the victim Madan Sharma said, ‘8-10 people attacked and beaten me. I received threatening calls. I have worked for the country my whole life. Such a government should not exist. ‘

Devendra Fadnavis demanded action

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis also attacked the Maharashtra government over the incident. He said, ‘Very sad and shocking incident. The retired Naval officer was beaten by goons for just one WhatsApp forward. Uddhav Thackeray please stop this Gundaraja. We demand strict action and punishment on these goons. ‘