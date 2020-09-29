In the capital of Maharashtra, there was a stir in the police department after a threatening call late on Monday night. Police received a call at the MLA hostel about a bomb. Immediately after this, the police came into action and vacated the hostel. However, no bomb was found from the hostel.According to the information, on Monday night, the police received a call from an undisclosed number. The caller claimed that bombs were placed in the ML hostel near the ministry in South Mumbai. The officers were swollen as soon as they received the news. Soon the police vacated the hostel. Officials said about 150 people live in the building. We checked properly but we did not find any explosives in the building.

Police said the phone number is being traced. Action will be taken as soon as possible in the case. Significantly, before this, there have been two threats to blow up the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. After which the police have increased the security of Matoshri. Meanwhile, the police are taking any threatening phone call very seriously.