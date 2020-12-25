Mumbai Police has launched Operation All Out campaign in Mumbai in view of celebrating New Year and following lockdown rules. As part of this operation, Mumbai Police investigated 715 hotels in just twenty four hours, while 33 absconding accused were arrested again.According to the information received from the police, during the campaign, 1448 serious crimes were investigated and identified 238 accused involved and 93 accused were arrested. 9 cases related to narcotics were registered. Blockade was carried out at 112 places with the help of traffic police, while 7606 trains were investigated. Police conducted combing operations in 213 places, while marching in 433 areas.

The 10 miscreants who were evicted were caught again and 14 weapons were also recovered. During this time 33 accused wanted in various crimes were arrested. Under the guidance of the Joint Commissioner of Police, law and order, all the 5 circles of Mumbai have taken charge of 94 police stations in collaboration with various security agencies.