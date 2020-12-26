A shocking incident has emerged in Worli, Mumbai. A 44-year-old woman was killed by her live-in partner. There was a debate between the two about something. The accused is absconding since the incident. The police have registered a case and started investigating the case.

The incident is from Worli, a posh area of ​​Mumbai. A couple lived in a live in a society here. An official said that the two had been living together for the past 12 years. On Wednesday, there has been an argument over something between the two. After arguing, the 44-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner.



Police said that the two had recently come to live in Central Mumbai. An officer said that there was a fight between the accused and the woman on Wednesday, after which the accused strangled her with a dupatta and then smashed her head with some heavy goods. The officer said that the accused is absconding.