After the efforts of the Health Department, the ongoing war against Corona has started showing good results. The number of people recovering from the corona virus is increasing rapidly. Alam is that more people are being discharged from the hospital every day than new patients. If we look at the data of corona patients only in October, 13,102 more people have been sent home than the new patients. Between 1 and 8 October, 1,10,592 cases of corona have been reported in the state, while 1,23,694 people have managed to beat the corona during this period. Corona’s recovery rate has reached 81.13 percent.On Thursday, 13,395 new cases of Corona have been registered in Maharashtra, while 15,575 people have been sent home after the report came negative. At the same time, till a few days ago, in Mumbai, which became the center of the corona in the country, diseases are being cured rapidly. Mumbai’s corona recovery rate has reached 83 percent. Despite the high population of Mumbai and the highest number of infections from many parts of the country, the number of cases is continuously decreasing. The number of corona tests has been increased in the state including Mumbai to identify patients on time.

More than 15 thousand tests daily in Mumbai

According to the Health Department, when there were 5,000 tests in Mumbai, between 1,000 and 1,200 cases were being reported, whereas now more than 15 thousand tests are being done daily and 2,000 to 2,200 new cases are being reported daily. According to doctors, awareness has increased among people about the disease, people are following masks and social distancing while going out of the house. However, some people are still negligent, due to which it is taking time to completely control the corona. There is a need to strictly follow the rules laid down by the government to be safe from disease.

More than 1.4 million people infected

In Maharashtra, 14,93,884 people have been infected with the Corona virus so far. 81.13 percent i.e. 12,12,016 people have also become disease free. Out of 2,22,761 patients in Mumbai, 1,86,675 people have been cured so far.

74 million corona test

So far, corona test of 74,04,231 people has been done in the state. 14,93,884 people have reported positive. 23,09,525 people have been placed in quarantine due to exposure to corona infectives. Of these, 22,84,204 people have been quarantined in homes and 25,321 people in various institutions.