“90,000 questions per second are made to Google, whose search engine represents 90% of the market share” are the incredible data declared by the Statista portal.

Faced with these impressive numbers, the Mountain View company found itself forced to perfect its “energy core”.

The resulting tool is called MUM, Multitask Unified Model. MUM is an artificial intelligence tool “a thousand times more powerful” than the previous one and which can respond simultaneously in 75 languages. The aim is to understand what is asked of him and above all to offer exhaustive answers through the most valid and reliable sources available.

The tests of the new “intelligence monster” are currently being made on what is most current in the world, namely the pandemic and vaccines topic.

Google, through its chief vice president of MUM, Pandu Nayak, provided information on the new algorithm.

“MUM – said Nayak – is a much larger model with many more parameters and, therefore, capable of doing much more than BERT, the algorithm that currently responds to the millions of users of the system”.

An example of this ability was given by the vice president himself. “Google found that the search for information on COVID-19 vaccines uses more than 800 different words or expressions in more than 50 languages: from” Coronavaccin Pfizer “to” mRNA-1273 “or” CoVaccine “. Identifying all of these terms would take hundreds of hours for a person. But with MUM it can be done in seconds. “

A real “mother” who has the ability to answer any question asked by billions of children. This incredible processing capacity of the new algorithm allows us to respond to similar words but formulated in 75 different languages, from the most known and used to the least used and above all known.

MUM is thus able not only to answer in each language looking for the most useful answers but is able to transfer this immense wealth of knowledge from one language to another.

Nayak is convinced that the new algorithm will help create new methods of research and analysis “If I had to briefly say what Google does I would say that it is able to provide relevant results from authorized and reliable sources whenever possible, and with MUM now this capacity has grown exponentially “

Being the multimodal system, it is capable of associating text comprehension with images. “We could take a picture of some trekking boots – said Nayak – and ask those who are looking for them if those boots are suitable for climbing Mount Fuji. MUM, through photos and text, can immediately analyze if that type of boot is suitable for the enterprise. “

A practically “inhuman” power that will improve / condition our modus living in the near future.