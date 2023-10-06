An entire family, of Romanian origins, lost their lives in the dramatic accident in Mestre: the words of the President

The terrible accident in Mestre took the lives of 21 people, mostly foreign tourists who had arrived in Italy for a few days of holiday. Among these, the names of Mircea, Mihaela, Aurora and Georgiana also appear, an entire family wiped out in a few seconds of terror.

Among the 21 victims of the terrifying accident that occurred in Mestre last Tuesday evening, there is also an entire Romanian family. The names of Mircea Ogrezeanuof his wife Mihaela and their two little girls Aurora and Georgianain fact appear in the dramatic bulletin.

Originating precisely from Romaniain the area north of Bicharest, the Ogrezeanu had emigrated to Germany years ago for work reasons.

After many sacrifices, Mircea had managed to make his family’s dream come true and they all left together to spend a few days holiday in Italy.

That dream, however, turned into an endless nightmare. All of themmother and father aged 45 and 42 and their two daughters aged 8 and 13, have lost his life inside the bus that crashed from the Mestre overpass.

Mestre accident: the pain of the death of the Romanian family

The news of the death of the Ogrezeanu family did not immediately reach Romania. Being them residing in Germanyit was initially said that these were German victims.

Only later was it discovered that there were also victims of the Balkan country.

The Italian authorities they contacted the Romanian ones, who in turn took care of break the tragic news to the family. The relatives then boarded a flight to Italy to proceed with the tragic formal recognition.

The event shook the whole country, with the President Iohannis who issued a statement in which he expressed his condolences:

I am deeply saddened by the news coming from Italy on the tragic accident in Mestre, which cost the lives of four Romanian citizens. I offer my condolences to the bereaved family at this difficult time.

The Prime Minister Ciolacuin addition to offering his condolences, explained that “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Romanian Embassy in Rome and the General Consulate of Romania in Trieste are implementing all the necessary measures to deal with the procedures for the repatriation of the bodies“.