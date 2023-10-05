They were in Italy for a few days of vacation. Everyone here died, mom, dad and the two little girls. Among the victims of Mestre tragedy, there is also the Ogrezeanu family: those who lost their lives in the terrible crash were the spouses Mircea and Mihaela Ogrezeanu, aged 45 and 42, and their daughters Aurora, aged 8, and Georgiana, aged 13. Husband and wife were originating from the districts of Arges and Dambovita, which are located north-west of the capital Bucharest. For some time, however, they had left their country, in search of a better life, and had settled in Germany, where they had found work and where they had their residence. And where they hoped to raise their little girls.

They just wanted to spend a few days of leisure among the beauties of Italy. Relatives have arrived from Romania to identify them and only after some formalities can the bodies be repatriated.

21 people died in the bus crash and firemany of them tourists.