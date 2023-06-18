In London, an entire family was found dead in their flat in the west of the City. Yellow on the causes, but according to the investigators it could be a case of murder-suicide. Mom, dad and two little brothers aged 11 and 3 died.

Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, his wife Monika, 35, and children Maja, 11, and Dawid, three, were discovered by police at a property in Bedfont, Hounslow, at around 3.15pm last Friday. The autopsy will determine what happened. “I would like to assure the community that specialist investigators are working to establish the circumstances leading up to this tragic incident and we will provide further updates as soon as appropriate,” said the lead detective.

A whodunit to be clarified which obviously shook the community. “They were a wonderful family. We thought they had flown to Spain to celebrate Michal’s 40th birthday,” the mum of one of Maja’s classmates told Sky News. The children’s mother was a cleaner in a hotel, while the father was a bricklayer. Both were originally from Poland. She would be one of Maja’s teachers who alerted the police after she hadn’t heard from the entire family for days.