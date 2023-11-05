In Daniele Gnoffo’s epigraph, a farewell message written as if the missing 18-year-old himself had been speaking

The funeral of. was celebrated yesterday, Saturday 4 November Daniele Gnoffo, the young man aged just 18 who tragically lost his life in a motorbike crash last November 1st. Particularly moving are the moment of the body’s arrival in the church and the epigraph written as if it were the same boy speaking.

San Fiora small municipality in the province of Trevisois still in shock from yet another road accident, in which a very young boy once again lost his life.

It all happened last November 1st, in via Galileo Galiei in San Fior. Daniele Gnoffo, a boy who would have celebrated his 19th birthday in a few weeks, was driving a friend’s motorcycle. Maybe she had asked him to take it for a spin and try it out.

For reasons still to be clarified, the young man has lost control of the vehicle and, completely independently, he collided first with a pavement and then with a gate of a company in the area.

The 118 medical operators arrived immediately on site, picked up the young man and transported him urgently at the hospital in nearby Conegliano Veneto.

The conditions Daniele’s, however, they were too serious to allow the doctors to perform a miracle and save him. His young heart stopped shortly after he arrived.

The torment of Daniele Gnoffo’s parents

The pain for what happened to Daniele Gnoffo is enormous, leaving him in total torment parents it’s a little brother.

The same family members, inepigraph they wrote a touching sentence, as if their son had written it himself. Here are the words:

Dad, mom, Nicholas, I know that you are not angry with me, I also know that you know that I was having fun, I was and am happy. I love you infinitely, more than my life. Always yours Daniele.

Many people were present yesterday at the Monumental church of Castello Roganzuolo to give a… last farewell to Daniel. Everyone with tears in their eyes when the body arrived.

In the background, the roar of the motorbikes of many friends of Gnoffo, who chose to say goodbye to the friend they will never see again.