After the marriage proposal on the red carpet of the Venice festival, the joy of pregnancy arrives for Sophie Codegoni
Yesterday was the sweet announcement of the VIP couple formed by the two former competitors of Big Brother Vip, Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano. After a year of engagement, cohabitation and the marriage proposal, the joy of a child will soon arrive. The video of the first ultrasound is of a unique tenderness.
The strong and pure love that for about a year has now inextricably linked Sophie and Alessandro is about to be crowned by the arrival of a baby.
The two met inside the most spied on house in Italy, that of Big Brother VIP. When they entered they didn’t know each other and they didn’t imagine that their lives, which were intertwining at that moment, would become one in a very short time.
After leaving the house they continued their story and made it official, also announcing that they had gone to cohabit.
Several interviews released by the two beautiful young well-known faces of the show. Interviews where they have not never hidden how strong their bond was and theirs desire to start a family.
That project, rather than desire, had its foundations a few months ago, when Alessandro, in front of the photographers of Venice Film Festivalknelt down and has officially asked for her hand to Sophie Codegoni.
The wedding date is still unknown, but since yesterday there is another certainty for them. or what they are about to become first time parents.
The sweet words of Sophie Codegoni
It was the showgirl who announced it on social media, who published a very tender video of the premiere ultrasound. An unforgettable moment lived hand in hand with Alessandro.
Accompanying the post Instagram. the soubrette has written:
And do you believe in destiny? 12-17-21 the first time my gaze met yours… from there I understood that I could share my life with you. A thousand adversities.. a thousand obstacles.. it seemed that everything was against us.. but we nevertheless believed in love… that love which led us to think in the same way, to share everything and to always travel together in the same direction… that love that today brought us the greatest happiness we could try. And now what to say…. your mom and dad are waiting for you you are the greatest joy and emotion that could happen to us ❤️ We love you dot (yes.. we like to call you that 😍)
