After the marriage proposal on the red carpet of the Venice festival, the joy of pregnancy arrives for Sophie Codegoni

Yesterday was the sweet announcement of the VIP couple formed by the two former competitors of Big Brother Vip, Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano. After a year of engagement, cohabitation and the marriage proposal, the joy of a child will soon arrive. The video of the first ultrasound is of a unique tenderness.

Credit: sophie.codegoni – Instagram

The strong and pure love that for about a year has now inextricably linked Sophie and Alessandro is about to be crowned by the arrival of a baby.

The two met inside the most spied on house in Italy, that of Big Brother VIP. When they entered they didn’t know each other and they didn’t imagine that their lives, which were intertwining at that moment, would become one in a very short time.

After leaving the house they continued their story and made it official, also announcing that they had gone to cohabit.

Credit: sophie.codegoni – Instagram

Several interviews released by the two beautiful young well-known faces of the show. Interviews where they have not never hidden how strong their bond was and theirs desire to start a family.

That project, rather than desire, had its foundations a few months ago, when Alessandro, in front of the photographers of Venice Film Festivalknelt down and has officially asked for her hand to Sophie Codegoni.

The wedding date is still unknown, but since yesterday there is another certainty for them. or what they are about to become first time parents.

The sweet words of Sophie Codegoni

Credit: sophie.codegoni – Instagram

It was the showgirl who announced it on social media, who published a very tender video of the premiere ultrasound. An unforgettable moment lived hand in hand with Alessandro.

Accompanying the post Instagram. the soubrette has written: